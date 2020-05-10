close
Sun May 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2020

Covid-19 claims life of 3-year-old

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2020

SUKKUR: A three-year old girl Humera Baig d/o Arif Baig, resident of Tharo Khan Leghari of Sinjhoro in district Sanghar died due to Covid-19 at National Institute of Child Health, Karachi.

According to the parents of the deceased child, Humera was hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms at the NICH, Karachi two days ago but she died on Saturday. The body was shifted to his native place, where her funeral was held at local grave yard in line with the Sindh government’s SOPs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan