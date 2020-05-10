Covid-19 claims life of 3-year-old

SUKKUR: A three-year old girl Humera Baig d/o Arif Baig, resident of Tharo Khan Leghari of Sinjhoro in district Sanghar died due to Covid-19 at National Institute of Child Health, Karachi.

According to the parents of the deceased child, Humera was hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms at the NICH, Karachi two days ago but she died on Saturday. The body was shifted to his native place, where her funeral was held at local grave yard in line with the Sindh government’s SOPs.