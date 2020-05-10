Urs of Sachal Sarmast observed amidst Covid-19 precautions

SUKKUR: The 199th Urs of Sufi saint and mystic poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast was observed without the traditional celebrations accompanying the festival due to the social distancing in vogue due to Covid-19.

The inaugural session was kicked off by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Shafiq Mahesar along with the custodian of the shrine of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, Khuwaja Abdul Wahab Farooqi.

The Urs celebrations were cancelled by the district administration Sukkur due to the prevailing Covid-19 health emergency and the consequent ban on gatherings. The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Naeem Sandhu also laid a floral wreath at the grave of Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast.