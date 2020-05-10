close
Sun May 10, 2020
AFP
May 10, 2020

Britain’s gardeners dig for victory as virus takes toll

LONDON: Britain’s coronavirus lockdown has deepened the nation’s love affair with gardening at the same time as threatening the future of traditional businesses in the sector.

Some 83 percent of homes in England have some private outdoor space, according to 2016 government figures, providing a haven for a nation stuck indoors.

But while online retailers have been inundated with orders from the UK’s estimated 23 million gardeners, bricks-and-mortar garden centres have faced a torrid time.

About 650 UK businesses produce ornamental plants, contributing Â£1.4 billion ($1.75 billion) to the economy and employing 15,000 people directly, according to the Horticultural Trades Association.

