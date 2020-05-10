Sindh govt exaggerating number of Covid-19 cases, says MPA

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday claimed that the Sindh government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 cases to keep the markets shut down. The PTI leader's statement was however shot down by Federal Minister Asad Umar who termed it "irresponsible statement."

Zaman, who is also an MPA, speaking in the Geo News talk show ‘Naya Pakistan’ and earlier at a press conference, claimed that Pakistan People’s Party-provincial government is intentionally spreading panic among the people by sharing unauthentic statistics about the people infected from coronavirus spread. But on the other hand, the hospitals say nobody has died from coronavirus, he asserted. “From hospitals and morgues, we learn that the patients have died from other diseases, not from coronavirus,” he said.

He said that the citizens were frustrated by roaming around the city to get certificates for their patients. “If you go to a graveyard, another business is going on there,” he said. Zaman said that the Sindh Chief Minister in a press conference claimed that shutting the businesses and extending the lockdown in Sindh province is the decision of the federal government. “It is wrong and baseless. Instead of blaming the federal government, the Sindh government should immediately devise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to opening businesses.”The CM Shah’s Friday’s press conference was based on lies, he said. During the same programme, ‘Naya Pakistan’, the PTI’s central leader and Federal Minister Asad Umar said that PTI MPA Zaman has made an irresponsible statement regarding the spread of coronavirus in Sindh province.