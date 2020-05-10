Tiger Force launched in Upper Dir

DIR: The Prime Minister’s Volunteer Tiger Force (VTF) for Covid-19 was inaugurated in Upper Dir the other day.

In this regard, a simple function was organised at the district council hall in Dir town where DC Khalid Iqbal Khattak, MNA Sahibzada Sibghatullah, District Police Officer Mian Nasib Jan, local elders, PTI district president Yamin Khan, its and VTF volunteers participated in the ceremony.

The DC said while addressing the participants highlighted the importance of the volunteerism. He said that serving the people without any profit was a a sacred task to do and they were really appreciated for that special task to devote themselves for the help of people without any personal interest or profit.

The official said that there were total 2894 volunteers registered with district administration in Dir Upper. Khattak said that a plan for that purpose had been designed to utilise their services in an effective manner. He said that special cards and shirts would be made for VTF to identify them in any emergency situation and natural calamity.