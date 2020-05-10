Traders demand reopening of shopping malls

Islamabad: A meeting of Shopping Mall Association was held here under the chairmanship of Commodore (retd) Irfanul Haq to discuss problems being faced by owners due to closure of mega facilities across the country mainly non-payment of rents by tenants for the last nearly two months

The demand for waiver of rent was also considered and it was observed that all landlords whose livelihood is on rent are helpless and have nothing to do other work.

Even the expenses of owners have increased and due to non-payment of rents, they would have no money even to run their kitchens, they said. The meeting observed that there is a shortage of big shopping malls which are face of any country of the world.

The meeting also pointed out owners of mega shopping malls and pavilions are responsible for cleaning, maintenance, security, elevators and running electricity system, maintain it. Moreover, hundreds of men and women are employed in gyms and health facilities and as administration officers.

The participants of the meeting regretted that owners of shopping malls were paying salaries to employees but tenants are reluctant to pay the rent. Many of them are also the owners of big brands. The meeting demanded of the federal government to take a central decision to open big shopping malls all over the country immediately.

“As soon as the corona epidemic broke out, these shopping malls started using sanitizers and free masks and their arrangements were even better than those of the hospitals in terms of safety, the government was reminded during the meeting.