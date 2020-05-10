PML-N leaders reaping what they sowed: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the PML-N leaders were reaping what they had sown adding that if they were innocent, then they should not worry and give answers to the NAB questions.

In tweets, he said lengthy press conferences by the PML-N leadership were the proof that they had no legal defense.

He said those who make politics a source of business could no longer mislead the people.

Shibli said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the coronavirus pandemic but the PML-N leadership was busy criticizing the prime minister and NAB.

The central point of the prime minister's decisions, he emphasized, was people of Pakistan, ensuring protection of their lives and provision of facilities to them.