Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang/Geo workers continue protest for 58th consecutive day

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR: The countrywide protests by workers of the Jang/Geo Group against the illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued for 58th day on Friday.

Political workers and others joined different protest camps of journalists and media organisations, carrying placards and raising slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old case without any solid basis.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, speakers called for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and termed the NAB laws as black laws that were enacted for the political engineering and vowed to continue their protest till the release of the Editor-in-Chief.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi said the workers of Geo and Jang Group always struggled for the cause of the freedom of media and for the protection of the institutions. “Our struggle against those who wanted to close Geo, Jang and The News and to impose curbs on the free voice of the media will continue,” he said.

Nasir Zaidi said the NAB was taking action on the signals of the rulers who did not want the free voice of media in the country and this was reason that they had arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to give the message to other media houses. He said the day will come soon when Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will be free as no wrongdoing can be proved against him.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the conspiracy was hatched against Jang/Geo Group by those who did not like its independent coverage. He said Geo is number one channel and will be number one despite all the conspiracies against it as the people of Pakistan trust it.

Chairman Joint Action Committee of Workers of Geo and Jang Group Nasir Chishti said the protest camp was organised by the workers of Geo and Jang will continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Senior Reporter The News Asim Yasin said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was fighting a war for the freedom of press and become an icon for all those who believe in struggle for the freedom of press. He said since the democracy in Pakistan in mid 80’s Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was the first journalist who was under arrest for last 55 days without any charge.

Worker of Jang Group Munir Shah said the Editor-in-Chief stuck to his principles and will never bow before the illegal demands of the powerful. He said the struggle of the workers of the Geo and Jang Group will continue till release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and achieving the freedom of media.

Amjad Ali Abbasi said that workers of the Geo and Jang Group will continue their struggle for free media. He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never bowed down before the illegal demands in the past nor he will do so in future.

The protest camp was also addressed by Nusrat Malik, Kaleem Shamim, Kamal Shah and Aslam Butt.

In Lahore, protest against the NAB over illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued on Saturday.

The media personnel and workers of Jang and Geo held a sit-in protest outside their offices against the illegal and unethical arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, and they chanted slogans against the government and NAB for implicating Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a private property case, which was decided between two parties some 34 years back.

Those attending the protest demonstration included Jang’s Shaheen Qureshi, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lahore spokesman Waheed Alamgir, Geo Lahore Bureau Chief Raees Ansari, Civil Society’s Abdullah Malik, Chief Reporter Jang Maqsood Butt, Khizar Hayat Gondal, Ahmad Faraz, Zaheer Anjum, Ahmed Faraz, Sher Ali, Munawwar Hussain, Allah Rakha Butt, Asher Butt and others.

They said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was increasing financial problems of Jang/Geo journalists and the higher courts should take notice of the situation immediately. They criticised the government over arrest of the owner of the biggest media group of the country and demanded his immediate release and withdrawal of cases against him.

They said the government could not pressurise the media to stop it from highlighting the truth. They vowed to continue struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Peshawar, the workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman forthwith and withdraw cases against him. A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Khalil Khattak visited the camp to express solidarity with protesting workers and vowed to support them at every forum.

Condemning detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a three-decade-old property case, the PML-N leader Khalil Khattak said that the NAB had become a tool of victimisation in the hands of PTI rulers. Instead of holding accountability of the corrupt, he said the NAB was harassing opposition leaders and media houses to suppress their voice. He said the irresponsible rulers would not succeed in their mission to subjugate the independent media, saying such efforts had been made in the past too.

He said Jang/Geo Group was being punished for highlighting the truth and termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman an attack on media and free press. He said the PML-N would support them at every forum and resist the dictatorial policies of the rulers.

Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik and senior journalist Shakeel Farman Ali demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, withdrawal of cases against him. They vowed to continue movement till the acceptance of their demands.

Announcing support to the campaign of Jang Geo employees, Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union vice-chairperson Azam Khan said that the workers of his institution were going to stage a countrywide protest against privatisation on May 11 in which they will also demand the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Speaking to the protest demonstration outside the Jang Geo offices in Karachi, Azam Khan warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that in battle against the truth, defeat was destined to meet him. He advised the government that instead of acting in vendetta, it should build up patience to accept the dissent as it is the only way democracies survive.

He said that the Jang Geo Group was a reputable news institution with a vast following around the globe. Referring to the history, he said that this group had been on the target of previous governments also who wanted it to toe their line but it never succumbed to the pressure and continued its independent editorial policies.

All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga said that the whole world had condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and declared it an attack on the independence of media but the government did not seem to budge in its vengeful campaign and was making a mockery of democracy.

Professional footballer and vice president of Patni Khidmat Committee, Saleem Patni, said that the government’s vendetta against the Jang Geo Group was begetting a bad name to the country. He said that this group had always supported the truth and promoted the local talent internationally.

Professional hockey player Mubashir Mukhtar said that he was reading the Jang newspaper since he was a child and it was routine of him to read the editorial of the paper in the morning to understand the affairs the country and the world was going through. He demanded the prime minister to immediately release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Others who spoke at the demonstration included Wapda Union’s Mujahid Ali Khan, Javed Press Union’s general secretary Rana Yusuf, The News Union’s president Saeed Muhiuddin Pasha and general secretary Dara Zafar.