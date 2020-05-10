Punjab relaxes lockdown for more businesses

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the lockdown relaxations to more businesses, markets and trades, subject to observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and security measures till May 31.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, the provincial government said relaxations were extended in accordance with the advice, received from the federal government, recommended by the National Coordination Committee meeting on May 7, 2020.

A handout spelled out the names of trades and industries allowed further relaxations, including the phase-II of the of construction sector, i.e. businesses of steel and PVC [polyvinyl chloride] pipes, electric appliances, manufacturers of steel and aluminium equipment, ceramic and paints industries, sanitary, steel and aluminium works and hardware stores, etc.

It said that all factories not included in negative list, including export industry, will be allowed to resume their operations. However, detailed notification in this regard would be issued separately by the Industries Department.

The handout said that all retail shops except for large shopping malls would be allowed four days a week functioning. All hair salons/barber shops and gymnasiums, grocery stores, general stores, karyana stores, bakeries, atta chakkis, milk/dairy shops, chicken and meat/fish shops, fruit and vegetable shops and all kinds of mandis (wholesale markets) including grain, fruit, cattle and vegetable mandis, tandoors, all auto workshops would remain open from 9am to 5pm, 7 days a week.

Similarly, tyre puncture shops, spare-parts shops, driver hotels, petrol pumps and oil depots, takeaway/ home delivery from restaurants would remain open 24/7. Postal/courier services, for pick and drop from/at doorsteps and its relevant inter-city, inter-provincial vehicular movement will be allowed 9am to 5pm 7 days a week.

News desk adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Punjab would observe a complete lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while restrictions would be relaxed in the four other working days of the week.

“Big plazas and shopping centres will remain closed [till further orders],” he told the media.