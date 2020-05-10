close
Sun May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020

US seeks Pak help in starting intra-Afghan dialogue

May 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has sought Pakistan’s help in starting intra-Afghan dialogue. A statement issued by US Embassy in Islamabad says that the US special representative visited Islamabad on May 8. He met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Ambassador Khalilzad discussed ongoing efforts by the United States to advance the Afghan peace process and sought Pakistan’s support in pressing for a reduction in violence, the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and assistance in helping obtain the freedom of American Mark Frerichs. Pakistan’s military leaders reaffirmed their support for US efforts,” reads the statement.

