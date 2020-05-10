Martyred Major Nadeem buried

HAFIZABAD: Funeral prayer of Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, who was martyred near Buleda, Balochistan, was offered at Buraj Dara village on Saturday. Scores of people, including politicians, army officers, district administration officers, elites and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer. Later, he was buried in his ancestral graveyard with full military honours. Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti was younger brother of former district nazim Ch Mubashar Abbas Bhatti, son of ex-MPA Nazar Abbas Bhatti, cousin of PTI MNA Shaukat Bhatti and nephew of ex-MNA Mehdi Bhatti. He was father of three children.