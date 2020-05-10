BLA claims bomb attack on Pak Army troops

QUETTA: A terrorist group claimed responsibility Saturday for targeting a security convoy with a roadside bomb that martyred six soldiers, including an army major, in the country’s southwest. Friday’s attack in Kech in Balochistan province took place as the troops, who were assigned to search for smuggling routes and militants, were returning to their camp from the mountainous area near the border with Iran, reported foreign media. A statement from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said one army vehicle was destroyed in the Friday attack when the bomb installed by its members went off near the convoy.