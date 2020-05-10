Lockdown eased in Madina

RIYADH: Coronavirus restrictions have been eased in some Madina neighbourhoods allowing residents to leave their homes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Ministry of Interior.

The move follows a recommendation by health authorities that curbs be relaxed in areas including Al-Shouraybat, Bani Dhafar, Qurban, Al-Jumuah, and parts of Al-Iskan and Bani Khidrah, foreign media reported on Saturday. A ministry spokesman said that the public response to remaining restrictions will be monitored and evaluated by health authorities, and called on people to abide by these measures to ensure public safety. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced 10 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,704 new cases of the disease on Saturday. Of the new cases, 417 were recorded in Makkah, 316 in Riyadh, 265 in Jeddah, 112 in Madinah and 111 in Dammam.