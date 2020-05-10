Patient escapes from quarantine centre

KASUR: One Covid-19 patient escaped from the DPS quarantine centre on Saturday. Seven days ago, Abubakkar, a resident of Gulburg Colony, was found Covid-19 positive. He was sent to the DPS quarantine centre. Like other patients at the centre, he cried for help. According to his family, substandard atmosphere, dirty washroom, poor quality meal and no medicine disheartened him. On Saturday afternoon, he managed to escape from the quarantine centre. Before escape, he delivered a massage that the quarantine administration wanted to see him and other patients dead as they had left them on the mercy of God. DPO Zahid Marwat Khan said Abubakkar would be arrested soon. However, he asked the health authorities and other officials to change their behaviour with patients at the quarantine centre.