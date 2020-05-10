Covid-19: 8 more die, death toll reaches 191 in Punjab

LAHORE: The fatality of eight more Covid-19 patients on Saturday raised the death toll to 191 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 10,471 with the addition of 438 new infections in the province.

Out of the total 191 fatalities due to Covid-19 in Punjab till date, as many as 74 deaths occurred in Lahore, 33 in Rawalpindi, 31 in Multan, 18 in Gujranwala, 11 in Faisalabad, four in Sargodha, three each in Gujrat and Rahim Yar Khan, two in Bahawalpur and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Rajanpur, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of confirmed 10,471 Covid-19 patients in Punjab, as many as 8,259 are men, 2,206 women and six transgenders. The highest number of cases has been reported from 25 to 34 years age group and the lowest from below 18 and above 65 age groups. Out of total Covid-19 patients, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 7,692 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens who contracted the virus, the highest number of cases was confirmed in Lahore where the number reached 4,084. Besides, 592 patients were confirmed in Rawalpindi, 480 in Gujranwala, 464 in Gujrat, 354 in Sialkot, 342 in Faisalabad, 228 in Multan, 103 in Sargodha, 98 in Muzaffargarh, 90 in Rahim Yar Khan, 73 in Jhelum, 69 in Kasur, 62 in Bahawalpur, 61 in Hafizabad, 59 in Jhang, 56 in Vehari, 44 in Sheikhupura, 39 each in Attock, Mandi Bahauddin and DG Khan, 38 in Chiniot, 34 in Khushab, 30 in Okara, 26 each in Narowal and Pakpattan, 24 each in Mianwali and Sahiwal, 22 in Toba Tek Singh, 21 in Nankana Sahib, 16 each in Lodhran and Bhakkar, 13 in Bahawalnagar, 10 in Chakwal, eight in Layyah and seven in Khanewal.

As per focal person of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 121,194 tests have been performed in the province. He said that samples of 1,252 healthcare providers working at different health facilities in the province have been collected for corona tests. Out of these, 184 have been tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 4,131 patients have recovered and returned home. Presently, 41 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.