POA asks all units, athletes to stay in touch thru online facility

LAHORE: The National Olympic Committee has asked all of its affiliated units, athletes commission and individual members to stay in touch with the POA through a software used for meeting online.

In a message to all the members units and even the media, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) stated that as you are all aware that COVID-19 has resulted in an extraordinary situation for every segment of the society and “we at POA have also taken certain measures to protect and prevent from any unwarranted situation.

“In this context, please note that the closure of POA Secretariat shall continue till the overall situation improves and domestic guidelines are in place and approve operations of the private bodies. At this point in time, the management and staff are operating remotely and with limited access and functions. The regular operations, interactions and meetings with all stakeholders cannot be held and this may continue till June 2020.

“We however inform all that in order to facilitate the members and all other stakeholders to keep a close working relationship within the Olympic Movement, the POA management shall be readily available to interact with all through “CISCO Webex Meeting” software. Every POA Member asked to install this software and confirm, as POA management may request member(s) for a meeting as and when required. Moreover POA management shall also be calling virtual sessions with friends in media to share the current situation both locally and internationally. The software can be installed on laptops, mobiles and other gadgets and is an easy to use software,” said a POA official Khalid Mahmood.

“POA also encourages the persons (members and other stakeholders) who wish to interact with POA management to email us their request to this effect vide following format, however kindly to ensure to send such email at least four (04) days before the intended date of meeting. The confirmation of date and time shall be agreed between both host and guests on case to case basis. Upon receipt of such email, POA management will schedule an online meeting and the unit/person shall receive a confirmed schedule upon the email from which the request is made, Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General POA concluded.