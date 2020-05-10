Ligue 2 clubs want to keep promotion

PARIS: With the French season declared over because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ligue 2 promotion and relegation are at the heart of a debate which is being duplicated in other countries.

The second-division clubs facing the drop or just missing out on promotion complain they are being treated unfairly.

Support is growing to scrap relegation and expand to 22 teams next season, while still holding the summer playoff which gives finishers between third and fifth a second chance to win promotion.

Their problem is that Noel Le Graet, the head of the French Football Federation, is opposed to the idea, insisting on the "application of the regulations."

If the clubs cannot persuade him, Orleans, in last place with 10 rounds unplayed, and Le Mans, tied on points with Niort but in 19th on goal difference, will go down.

The battle will be fought out in committee rooms and at the general assembly of the French professional league.

"I will defend the move to 22, so there will be no automatic drop," Pierre Ferracci, president of Paris FC, in 17th, the last place that guarantees safety, when the season was halted, told AFP, adding that many other clubs shared his position.

"Exceptional circumstances allow exceptions to be made," he said.

Le Mans has settled for more cautious statements saying it "believes that the decision to stop the championship is the wisest for everyone’s health and hopes for a fair and united verdict".

The club’s fans have launched a petition.