Moin shares tips, techniques with current keepers

LAHORE: Former wicket-keeper batsman Moin Khan shared quality tips and techniques with current wicket-keepers amid the nationwide lockdown situation due to COVID-19.

Moin did quality discussion with his juniors via teleconference which was attended by the national team’s head coach-cum-chief select Misbah-ul-Haq.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, emerging U19 wicket-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir were in attendance during the session.

Moin talked to players individually and guided them on their queries. Keepers were eager to ask questions from Moin, who renowned for his combative skills.

The former skipper emphasised the importance of the temperament of wicketkeepers, calling them an important part of the team who are responsible for lifting the sagging spirits of the outfit.

Khan, while talking to Pakistani wicket keepers Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Rohail Nazir during an online session arranged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that wicketkeepers need to energise the players with a pep talk and by a light-hearted conversation with fielders and bowlers when the going gets tough and bowlers come under pressure in face of an onslaught by opposing batsmen. “A wicketkeeper is responsible for lifting spirits of the team. If bowlers are struggling, the wicketkeeper needs to step up and help the team,” Khan said.

Khan also spoke about the importance of the relationship between a bowler and a wicketkeeper saying that it is important to understand where the bowler is going to deliver the next ball.

“I used to pick up eye signals from Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi which helped me predict the next delivery and due to this coordination and strategy, we managed to send many back to the pavilion,” Khan recalled. Talking about his famed rivalry with Rashid Latif in the 90s, Khan stated that rather than complaining about the situation, he took the challenge head-on and only his hard work and perseverance helped him compete with Rashid, who was a talented and accomplished wicketkeeper.

“I will not be able to compete with a wicketkeeper like Rashid Latif without working hard and tirelessly,” said Khan who is also the head coach of the PSL team Quetta Gladiators. Khan told the players that he used to play squash and football to keep his mental focus and fitness besides jogging for a long duration.

In his 14-year long international career, Khan appeared in 69 Tests scoring 2741 runs and completing 148 dismissals behind the stumps. In 219 ODIs he scored 3266 runs and tallied 287 dismissals.

It must be noted here that the PCB has given chance to current cricketers to interact with their on-field heroes. Recently, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, and Rashid Latif interacted with the current players.