Aussie Super Rugby eyes July return

SYDNEY: Australia’s Super Rugby competition is planning for an early July return, a spokesman said Saturday, after the coronavirus outbreak derailed the season and sparked turmoil within the sport’s cash-strapped governing body.

Rugby Australia’s board suffered another tumultuous week with new director Peter Wiggs -- who had been tipped to take over the chairman’s role -- quitting after just five weeks in the job. His departure followed the resignation last month of chief executive Raelene Castle after pressure from the board and a simmering financial crisis. Clubs are set to begin training in the coming days under strict health regulations aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 among players, a spokesman said on Saturday.

"We do not have a confirmed date for the resumption of Super Rugby in Australia, however early July presents a best case scenario," he added. This year’s Super Rugby competition saw seven rounds played before the pandemic forced a stop to the season in March.