Batra’s term extended as FIH President

ISLAMABAD: Narinder Batra’s term as President International Hockey Federation (FIH) has been extended until May 2021 after the FIH Governing Body confirmed the postponement of FIH Congress due to COVID-19.

FIH had pre-informed all 137 National Associations in April about a potential change of dates for the Congress.

This decision, made due to the current uncertainties following the global COVID-19 pandemic, is based on Art. Consequently, the current terms of the FIH President and of the EB members which were due to end in October 2020 have been prolonged until the upcoming Congress in May 2021 and the subsequent terms for these positions will be shortened accordingly (mid-2021 to 2024) on an exceptional basis.

The following terms are coming to an end at the 47th FIH Congress:

President: Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra (IND)

Women EB members: Danae Andrada (URU), Hazel Kennedy (ZAM)

Men EB members: Erik Cornelissen (NED), Tayyab Ikram (MAC)

FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra stated: “Despite the current challenging times for most organisations, FIH has kept working hard to pursue its mission of developing hockey worldwide. I’m looking forward to the numerous tournaments and competitions ahead of us, which we are preparing with full dedication and passion with all National Associations involved. I’m also very pleased with the success of the online courses which FIH is delivering; this is great for the future of our sport. It is encouraging as well to see that hockey has resumed in some countries, of course with protective measures for the participants’ welfare. Last but not least, I’d like to extend our gratitude to our broadcast and commercial partners for their continuous support.”