Sun May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020

PCB to take action against those who incited players to fixing

Sports

 
May 10, 2020

BBy Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take action against those who incited the players to fix matches.

The PCB has contacted law enforcement agencies and the law makers to introduce strict measures for fixing in sports.

The PCB has also launched an investigation against those who offered fixing to Umar Kamal, who is believed to have received offers from two different fixers at different events.

According to sources, operation has begun against those who invited him to fix.

The PCB is initially investigating the people who made an offer to Akmal. The case will be sent to the FIA for further investigation. The case has been kept secret after the PCB disciplinary panel has banned Umar Akmal for three years.

