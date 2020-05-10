Pakistan may play more than three Tests in England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan could well go on to play four to five Test-match series in England in case West Indian Board drops out of the English summer 2020 with fears of coronavirus.

The WI Board has expressed concerns over safety of their cricketers with good numbers have shown lack of interest in taking the tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been working on different plans in its attempt to salvage the summer 2020 and get something out of it.

The News has learnt from well-placed sources that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even is willing to play extra Tests. If the West Indies stays away and onus falls entirely on Pakistan to carry forward international commitments in England, the tour may well start as early as in second half of July.

Currently Pakistan are due to contest three Tests in August, plus three Twenty20 internationals, but are understood to be open to a longer stay.

The English cricket summer that is already under threat could only go if British Government gives green signals to hold the series in a bio-secure environments.

In case of extra Tests that ECB is considering against Pakistan at the expense of West Indies, Edgbaston (Birmingham) could well be seen hosting at least one of these. The Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford have already been marked as the venues for Pakistan series as they both incorporate on-site hotels. It is believed that PCB has shown interest in playing at Edgbaston.

It has also been learnt that problem with West Indies is that all cricketers need NOCs from their respective governments which would not be easier to get under prevailing scenario.

According to British newspapers, the PCB is contemplating the idea of flying out a bigger squad to England for the tour which would also help them play practice match ahead of the start of the Test series.

Given the 14-day, self-isolation period demanded of foreign visitors by the UK authorities, the cricketers flying to England need to arrive at least 20 days before the start of the Test series.

Medical officers from the ECB and PCB are expected to engage from May 17 following meetings between board officials that is expected to be held on May 15-16.