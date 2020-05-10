Turkish doctors turn detectives to track virus

ISTANBUL: In full protective gear, two doctors climb the stairs four at a time. Their first task of the day: to test a woman who has had contact with a coronavirus patient in Istanbul.

Visibly perturbed by the appearance of men in white bodysuits on her landing, the resident in the populous Fatih district answers their questions before she is tested. She will get her results the next day.

In Turkey, nearly 6,000 teams of “tracers” — all health professionals — track potential COVID-19 cases 24 hours a day by identifying and following up with people who have had contact with patients.

By helping find new cases who are then quickly isolated and treated, the Turkish government says tracing has helped to contain the outbreak and limit the number of deaths.

Even if some observers have questioned the reliability of official figures, Turkey’s death toll seems relatively low given the number of infections — with 3,641 fatalities recorded and more than 133,700 cases, according to data released Thursday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday he believed tracing was “at the heart of (Turkey’s) success” in the fight against the disease. Each tracing process identifies an average of 4.5 people who have been in contact with a patient, according to Koca.