Indian pharmacist dies after drinking botched coronavirus treatment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: An Indian pharmacist died and his boss was left hospitalised after the pair drank a chemical concoction they had developed in an effort to treat coronavirus, police said Saturday. The men worked for a herbal medicine company and were testing their treatment — a mix of nitric oxide and sodium nitrate — at a home in southern Chennai city. K Sivanesan, 47, died on the spot, said local police chief Ashok Kumar. His colleague Rajkumar was recovering from the poisoning. Kumar said Sivanesan bought the chemicals from a local market and developed the formula after conducting research on the internet. There are no approved medicines or vaccines for treating COVID-19, triggering a global race for a new drug for the disease that has killed nearly 300,000 people. Nearly 60,000 cases have been detected in India, which has imposed a drastic nationwide lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.