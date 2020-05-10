Lebanon rooftops bustle as virus shifts life upstairs

BEIRUT: Usually the kingdom of water tanks and satellite dishes, Lebanon´s rooftops have recently been graced by unlikely scenes of locked-down residents fleeing their flats. Deprived of rehearsal rooms or workshops by restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, or just needing some extra breathing space, many people have found solace without leaving their buildings.

Several have ventured onto their roofs to escape the lockdown after taking to the streets in recent months as part of nationwide protests against rulers deemed corrupt and inept. AFP photographer Joseph Eid spent weeks scaling staircases to see how people have taken over underused rooftops, whose only visitors used to be caretakers, plumbers and electricians. “When confinement started, I soon couldn´t take it anymore, and that´s when I thought of checking out the roof,” said Sherazade Mami, a Tunisian dancer who has been living in Beirut since 2016. Every day, she walks up to the ninth floor of her building with her water, her mat and her music to stretch and practise.