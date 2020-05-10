Belarus holds Victory Day parade despite virus threat

MINSK: Thousands of troops paraded before crowds of spectators in Minsk Saturday to mark 75 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany as Belarus held a celebration of Victory Day despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbouring Russia cancelled its Victory Day parade over the pandemic and Belarus was the only ex-Soviet country with reported cases to hold the annual event. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been dismissive of the pandemic and the “psychosis” around the virus, watched in military uniform with top brass as some 4,000 troops marched past and planes and helicopters flew overhead. Belarus has registered more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus and 121 deaths. The World Health Organization had appealed to Minsk to find “alternative solutions” to mark the anniversary. But the Belarusian strongman, in charge since 1994, said that “even the thought of changing the tradition... is inadmissible”.