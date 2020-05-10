close
Sun May 10, 2020
Hundreds protest Swiss anti-virus restrictions

GENEVA: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Bern and other Swiss cities Saturday to protest restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, local media reported.

Several hundred people gathered in front of the Swiss parliament in the capital, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported, publishing pictures showing people crammed together surrounded by police. The protesters voiced anger at measures imposed by Switzerland in mid-March, including closing schools, restaurants and all businesses besides food shops and pharmacies.

