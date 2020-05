Jet tanks targeted at Tripoli airport

TUNIS: Jet fuel tanks at Tripoli’s Mitiga airport were targeted in an attack on Saturday that caused a large fire, Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said.

Mitiga is the last functioning airport in the Libyan capital, though civilian flights stopped in March because of repeated shelling even before the country imposed a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

The NOC statement, posted on the state-run company’s Facebook page, gave no details of the attack but said firemen were working to bring the blaze under control. Video shared with Reuters by an airport worker showed plumes of black smoke billowing over the apron.—News desk