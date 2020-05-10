Will Thana culture ever change?

LAHORE : Given the traditional and dreaded thana culture prevailing in the provincial metropolis, victims of even heinous crimes refuse to reach out to the police.

People are often found repenting as to why they involved the police into their matters. And by observing the miseries of people pursuing their matters at thana level, most families suggest their dear ones to avoid police involvement, otherwise they would have to face unwarranted fatigue.

Be it abominable behavior, abusive language or offensive management, police officers are gifted with every nasty attribute; except for the ones which are actually required. This lack of dignity for their work has prevented people to interact with them. Instead of making use of tools and techniques provided to them, they are more comfortable in using their traditional ways which consist of lousiness and everything that comes along with it. Despite police high-ups’ hollow claims of improvement, police officials have not let go of their old ways.

It was no surprise that a citizen did not report an incident to the Shalimar police in which he was deprived of Rs 100,000 in cash and three expensive cell phones at 11:30pm on May 6, 2020. Kamran Asghar of Sehar Road, Baghbanpura, was riding a car along with a friend and an auto parts manufacturer when four robbers on two bikes intercepted them and held them hostage at gunpoint. The robbers conducted a thorough search of the three, deprived them of their money and three cell phones and rode away. The victim noticed that one of the robbers had a pistol which was only carried by the police. He also noted police number plates on both bikes. Kamran could only read the number plate of one of the two bikes which was 7575. He observed that the robbers’ style of checking was like the cops.

Meanwhile, Kamran spotted a PRU personnel carrier, informed them about the incident and started chasing the robbers as the police presence had given him courage. Meanwhile, Kamran noticed that he was driving at 130/km but the PRU vehicle was following him as if they were traveling on a donkey-cart. When Kamran saw that the robbers had entered into a desolate place and the PRU personnel carrier did not overtake him to arrest the armed men, he stopped his vehicle at Akhri Mint, Darogawala. The PRU officials took his statement and drove away.

Kamran used the cell phone of an official and informed his family about the incident. They asked him to return home and not to contact 15. And Kamran did so. Talking to The News, Kamran said that the father of his friend, who was accompanying him, had refused to involve his only son in the matter. He feared that the robbers would kill or nurture a grudge against his son if he recorded his statement in the FIR. “Due to the fear, the families did not allow me to report the incident to the police timely, while I personally want to see the culprits behind bars before other families fall victim to them,” he added. However, Fayaz, who was also deprived of Rs 2500 by the robbers, visited the Shalimar police station and a receipt was issued to him on May 7.

The incident has been summed up by a senior police officer, who declining to be named, said that Punjab police have been provided with latest gadgets and technology but no revolutionary reforms have been introduced that could change the three-decade old thana culture.