PU illegal appointment reference adjourned

LAHORE : An accountability court Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab University illegal appointment reference against Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others by June 4.

The court has issued directions to both parties to complete arguments on acquittal applications of accused in the case. In the case, the NAB has accused Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to blue-eyed persons. The NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointment to grade 17 and above.

The other arrested persons included former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the alleged illegal appointment on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a complaint was moved by Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former varsity student.

The complaint forwarded to the NAB through an LHC judgment on Oct 27, 2016, levelled a series of allegations. It says the former VC allegedly in connivance with the former registrars had made 550 illegal appointments in the university in grade 17, 18 and 19 from 2013 to 2016.

The appointments were made on a contract basis and were renewed after the expiry of the contract and a majority was regularised later in phases. As per the complainant, Kamran used emergency powers for the alleged illegal appointments.

However, as per the judgment of LHC Judge Allah Nawaz, emergency powers are defined as war, natural calamity or in case a meeting of syndicate could not take place physically.