Reply sough on plea against LGH recruitment

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court has issued notices to the Punjab government on a petition challenging the ongoing recruitment process of neuroradiologists in Lahore General Hospital purportedly in violation of set criteria.

Umar Rashid, head of hospital's neuroradiology department, filed the petition through Advocate Mrs Rabbiya Bajwa, pleading that posts of professor, assistant professor, associate professor and registrar were vacant in the department and interviews were being conducted to fill the vacancies. Mrs. Bajwa pointed out that radiologists were being interviewed for the post meant for neuroradiologists in violation of merit. She argued that it was a settled principle of law that the appointment of a person having less qualification could not be made against a post but the principle was being flouted. Furthermore, an ad hoc appointment could not be made against a permanent post, she opined. She requested the court to set aside the ongoing recruitment process for neuroradiologists posts and direct the competent authority to make fresh appointments strictly in accordance with the set criteria and merit. After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Ayesha A Malik issued notices to the Punjab government and sought reply for a date to be fixed by the LHC Registrar office.