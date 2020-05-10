Gang arrested

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted an Afghan gang involved in bike lifting and recovered 10 motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, the police spokesman said. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-thieves and car-lifters. Special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with other officials. This team achieved a success and apprehended four members of an Afghan national gang. The gangsters have been identified as Kamal-Uddin, Saif, Niaz, Aaman and recovered 10 stolen motorbikes from their possession.