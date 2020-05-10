‘Strategies needed to reach out to daily wagers, freelancers’

Islamabad : Parliamentarians and civil society representatives while participating in a virtual conference urged the government to urgently develop an integrated mechanism engaging different stakeholders and active civil society organizations to reach out to a variety of daily workers and freelancers. Daily bread-earners are not only poor and marginalized communities and labourers, but they include teachers and other semi-skilled and skilled persons too. They are suffering from the crisis but being neglected due to the inefficient approach adopted by the federal and provincial governments. Easing lockdown at the moment when the infection is spiking up, the miseries would multiply.

Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) organised the virtual conference on Saturday on the topic ‘Covid-19: Reaching out to daily wagers and freelancers – Challenges and Strategies’. The distinguished panel included Senator Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, Senator Musadik Malik, Senator Sitara Ayaz and Zafarullah Khan, social scientist and the former director general of the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed introduced the topic and the participants shared their views on the topic. Senator Musadik Malik said the first two weeks of lockdown were very effective but afterward the government could not maintain it. We have seen a spike in the curve of the infected population. The government could have done it for four to six weeks to flatten the curve of coronavirus infections.

Having its own funds, and grants from different international sources and philanthropists, the federal government could have reached to all estimated 50-60 million people.

He said they would have taken three steps if they would have been in the government with the resources available to the present government; first of all strict and uncompromising lockdown from 6-8 weeks would have been the priority; secondly, random and cluster testing at all the UCs. The infected were quantified in adequate environment, and financial support would be extended to their families then and there. Secondly, reaching out to 50-60 million vulnerable poor communities, daily wagers, and freelancers at their doorsteps with the support of district management, charity workers, members of the Union Councils (UCs) and local schools and teachers; and waving off the utility bills of poor up to the middle class. Saving people had been our priority than worrying about the economy.

Senator Lt General (r) Abdul Qayyum was the view that neither federal government should have implemented strict lockdown. Sindh has been on its own policy. Now Punjab province has its way of handling the crisis and asking the federal government that seven largest cities of the province should be exempted from the easing policy. Lahore has already become the epicentre of the infection. Doctors are still urging for PPEs including masks. The daily wagers and freelancers would become more vulnerable. The government has all the data and it should take relevant stakeholders on board to develop a rationale policy and inclusive implementation plan.

Senator Sitra Ayaz said Awami National Party (ANP) said that the government should reach out to daily wagers and professional freelancers so that they come out of crisis.

Zafarullah Khan said that a sum of 12,000 was distributed to poor families without knowing the size of the family. BISP surveys and NADRA databases have clear identification of social and financial strata of the society, and the utility bills also reflect the segregated income groups. At this point of time, the abandoned civil society organizations have been a stronghold for the government.

There should be coordinated effort between the charities working on ground, provincial authorities and the federal government. We don’t see scouts, girl guides and civil defence in the operations.