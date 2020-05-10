Liquor seized

Islamabad : Industrial-Area police have arrested a wine dealer and recovered 115 bottles of wine and 150 litres liquor from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, to ensure arrest of those involved in bootlegging activities.

Following these directions, he constituted special team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including SHO Industrial Area Mian Khurram Shehzad and others.