Call to register FIR of shelter home death

Lahore : A former superintendent of Kashana Shelter Home for Destitute Girls staged a protest at Faisal Chowk on The Mall to demand registration of an FIR of Iqra Kainaat’s mysterious death more than three months back, February 5, in Bilquees Edhi Shelter Home located in Township.

In a statement issued for the press, Kashana Shelter Home for Destitute Girls former Superintendent Afshan Latif alleged she is being pressurised by police to take back her applications submitted to the CCPO for registration of a case.

The official postmortem says, “Iqra Kainaat starved to death.

She did not get any food and water for several days,” Afshan Latif said. Baghbanpura police had admitted the girl to Bilquees Edhi Shelter Home where she died a few days later.

Kainaat was raised in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau located in the Baghbanpura police station area and when she grew up, she was shifted to Kashana from where she got married to a brother of a girl who was raised in Kashana and had become her friend.

Both CP&WB and Kashana are shelter homes for orphans and the destitute.

Afshan claims she does not have gas and water for the last one month as the government has disconnected the facilities.

She is also allegedly getting life threats and gave an application to the police pleading for protection which was not admitted and was sent back to her. In the area where she lives, the police station does not accept any application from her. Afshan Latif has alleged police are serving politicians only.