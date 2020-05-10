Another rape case raises questions about police handling heinous crimes

Rawalpindi : Once more, a 13-year-old rape victim has been left with no other options but to move mountains in pursuit of seeking justice against the culprits who had ruined her life and are now taking every advantage with illegal support of some police officials in twisting facts and realities in the rape case.

A 13-year-old girl was, allegedly, gang raped by two culprits on April 23 in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station. It has been testified as per NADRA record that victim girl is of 12 years and eight month age, but Rawat Police in a bid to favour the culprits turned the girl into a woman and registered case under section-376 of Pakistan Penal Code instead of trying the culprits under Zainab Alert Bill as victim girl was less than 13 years of age.

During initial proceedings, the counsel of the victim girl, Raja Shahnaz Begum contended that as per record of NADRA, age of victim girl is 12 years and eight months as her date of birth was 24-09-2007 (registered with NADRA) less than 13 years of age but police officials in bid to favour the culprits described the minor girl as woman.

In the following hearing, which was made within closed doors, all stakeholders including police were summoned on May 9. Meanwhile the culprits were also produced before the court of civil judge amidst tight security and were not allowed to appear before the media.

After recording statement before the court under section 164, a video of the very victim girl and her mother get viral on social media, in which she alleged that she was forced to record the statement on perspectives of police officials of Rawat police station adding that police officials have been threatening their family for dire consequences if they did not give statement as per whims of police. Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi taking notice of the viral statement of victim girl assured them police protection and it was believed that victim girl will record his new statement under section 164 CrPC in the court of law.

Age of the victim girl has become a turning point as some police officials are trying to favour the accused while lawyers’ community raising voice for the victim girl announced that the accused of rape should be tried under Zainab Alert Bill in view of minor age of the victim girl.

Against police stance, lawyers and human rights organisations have become stakeholder in the case against manipulation of police to favour of culprits.

On other side, Rawat Police official said that medical and DNA of rape accused have been taken and both the accused have been produced in the court. Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahdan Younis assured that investigations will be made on merit and reservations as raised from the victim girl and her mother will be addressed and police protection will be provided to their family.

“A culture is taking toll in our society that until and unless, victims gets access on social media, with pleading requests to authorities concerned in power corridors, justice remained an aloof entity for them as accused having links and taking advantage of sources use to twist investigations with support of individuals sitting on lucrative positions,” Raja Rizwan Abbasi, a renowned lawyer, said when contacted for his comments as a criminal lawyer.