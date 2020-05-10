Virus claims two more lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another two patients died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in town in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by the disease to 46 in the district while four have already lost their lives due to the illness in the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that one of the two patients died in last 24 hours was a 54-year old male who was a resident of a locality near Committee Chowk in Rawal Town while the other patient who was over 60 years of age was a resident of cantonment area in Rawalpindi district.

Meanwhile, as many as 42 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking total number of patients so far confirmed from the district to 962 of which 196 have so far been discharged from the healthcare facilities after treatment.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 407 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 313 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He said out of 962, a total of 649 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness have been registered with the healthcare facilities in town designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients while 313 confirmed patients in home isolation have not been taken to the hospitals as yet because they are stable.

On Saturday, a total of 720 active cases were there in the district while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the twin cities crossed the figure of 1,570.

The EDO said that as many as 1,453 persons have been under quarantine in the district while some 650 have already been relieved as they have completed their quarantine period.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the highest number of confirmed patients of COVID-19 in one day was recorded in the federal capital since the outbreak hit this region of the country and for the first time, the number of patients tested positive in one day crossed the figure of 50 in Islamabad Capital Territory.

In last 24 hours, as many as 51 more patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT.

On Saturday, the total number of patients tested positive from ICT reached 609 after addition of 51 new cases. The cases were added to the existing pool of active cases in the federal capital as not a single patient recovered from the illness in ICT in last 24 hours.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 that was 482 in ICT on Friday has jumped to 533 on Saturday while so far, only 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the federal capital. To date, the virus has claimed four lives in ICT according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning here that of a total of 1,571 patients so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the twin cities, only 268 have so far recovered while 50 have lost their lives. On Saturday, 1253 active cases of the disease were there in the twin cities.