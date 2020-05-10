Five injured in blast in shop

LAHORE : Five people were injured in an explosion in a barber’s at Tajpura Butt Chowk on Saturday.

According to the eyewitnesses, as the barber opened the door of his shop, the explosion took place and fire broke out in the shop. As the result, five people, including four passersby, were injured by pieces of glass and other particles blown out by the explosion. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical. The cause of the explosion could not be known, rescuers said. The blast created panic among the locals and the passersby.