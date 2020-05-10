Double-storey barracks to be built in jails: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : In meeting chaired by Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has decided that new double storey barracks would be constructed in different jails of the province to increase their capacity, in addition to introduction of massive reforms in the Punjab jail system.

Similarly, it has also been decided to set up utility stores in jails instead of the canteen contracting system to ensure convenience to inmates and save their money. The prisoners would be able to buy things at control rates at the utility stores.

The meeting held at Chief Minister’s House was also attended by Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha, IG prisons, secretaries of various departments and representatives of the legal community. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said, unfortunately, the Punjab jails are still working under the 1894 Act while there is a lot of work to be done on the legal aspects and internal reforms of the jails, for which, practical work has now been started. He said that the perception of jail from outside is very different while the environment inside is totally changed. “We have to use all possible resources for the practical improvement in jails so there is a need for joint recommendations from civil society and legal experts.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed the officers concerned to improve the condition of clothes washing areas and wash rooms in jails. He directed that one jail be made model one and the same facilities in it be provided to the rest of the jails in the province.

He directed the officers to use the allocated welfare funds for the betterment of the employees. The Punjab senior minister also announced bringing the salaries of jail employees on par with the employees of Police Department. Abdul Aleem Khan said that inmates should get basic facilities like shampoo, razor and soap in the jails.

He directed the home, law and jail departments to work out jointly to prepare recommendations for reforms keeping in view the international standards. Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the draft of Jail Act 2020 is in the final stage of preparation in which the welfare of woman prisoners has also been given special priority.

The additional chief secretary Home and IG Prisons also briefed the meeting. The C&W secretary said that the welfare work done by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in Kot Lakhpat Jail has been declared as model work and provision of similar facilities in other jails would also be started soon. The meeting was also briefed on the Justice System Support Programme under which many recommendations have been prepared collectively.

A meeting will soon take place again in which approval will be given to start practical work on reforms in all jails of Punjab province.