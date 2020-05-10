Virus-hit media workers to get Rs 100,000 each: Fayaz-ul Hasan Chohan

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul Hasan Chohan has said Information Department will give any media worker affected by Covid-19 Rs 100,000 while in case of demise of any media worker the government will give Rs 1million to the family of the deceased in addition to monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for life.

Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chahan said that applications for receiving the special relief package for the media can be submitted to the DGPR head office.

The Punjab information minister said that a copy of applicant's national identity card as well as office card, corona diagnostic report from any government laboratory and a letter from the media house concerned would be required along with the application.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar launched the special relief package for all frontline workers, including media workers, against Covid-19 before other provinces.

He said the relief package for the media workers is an acknowledgement from the chief minister of the services of the media workers in the fight against coronavirus.