Corona cases reach 110 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The confirmed Covid-19 cases reached to 110 after two more test positive for the viral infection in the district on Saturday. DC Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan that two suspected patients of coronavirus identified as wife of Akmal Shah, resident of Amangarh, and Sabz Ali of Pabbi tested positive for the coronavirus. Similarly, 273 persons reported negative for the viral infection while 37 recovered from the disease so far.The DC appealed the people to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that the fatal virus would be stemmed in the district.