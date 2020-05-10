Tiger Force volunteers urged to serve people

TIMERGARA: The volunteers of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force were urged to serve the people without any political consideration. They were administered oath at a ceremony at district council hall Balambat here on Saturday.

A total of 6634 members, including teachers, students, doctors, engineers, civil servants, security personnel, lawyers, businessmen, social workers, political workers and journalists had registered for Tiger Force in Lower Dir district.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Shafiullah Khan administered oath to volunteers of the Tiger Force. MPA Humayun Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad, District Youth Officer and Focal Person for Corona Relief Tiger Force Izharuddin, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Malik Shafiullah Khan urged volunteers of the tiger force to serve the people of irrespective of their political affiliation. He asked the volunteers to help implement the standard operating procedures in their respective areas to protect lives of people. MPA Humayun Khan asked the volunteers to create awareness among people about the coronavirus.