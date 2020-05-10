No tourism activities despite reopening of Kaghan valley road

MANSEHRA: Though Kaghan-Naran section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road has been reopened to traffic following the suspension of five consecutive months, the tourism activities in the valley are yet to be resumed.

The road, which was blocked due to heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley in December 2019, was reopened to traffic earlier this week. With reopening of road, the families, who had migrated to lower parts of Hazara in 2019 as usual due to harsh winter, have started moving back to their respective destinations.

The road was reopened following the district administration gave NHA a green single to go ahead after chief minister’s advisor on population, Ahmad Hussain Shah, met with Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider and sought a safe passage to families stranded in parts of Hazara.

The tourism industry in Kaghan valley, which usually begins attracting tourists with start of May every year, is in a complete pause this time because of Covid-19 lockdown. Seth Matiullah, the president of hoteliers association in valley, said that through MNJ road was reopened to traffic and clearing of this artery beyond Naran was in progress, the tourism activities yet to resume in the valley. “We want the government either to allow us to reopen or provide relief to this industry which is reeling because of the effects of Covid-19,” said Matiullah.

“If government allows reopening of tourism industry we assure it that we would follow all sort of standard operation procedures laid down by it to contain spread of pandemic,” said Matiullah.

Lawyers hail efforts to contain spread of Covid-19

The lawyers’ fraternity has lauded role of provincial government, Pak army and district administration as highly encouraging in containing spread of Covid-19 in province.

“Though our province has been passing through a critical juncture of its history due to Covid-19, the provincial government, Pak army, police and divisional administration are playing important role in containing it effectively,” Mohammad Wajid Khan, the former deputy advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told a meeting of supreme courts’ lawyers here.

The lawyers discussed in details the current Covid-19 situation and lauded governments’ decision of ending lockdown from country gradually. Muhammad Wajid

Khan said that the divisional administration and police implemented slandered operation procedures laid down by government in letter and spirit as a result of which number of Covid-19 cases here were comparatively lower that of reported in other divisions in the province.

The member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial bar council Fida Ahmad Khan said that nation could get rid of pandemic if they remained united.