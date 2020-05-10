Another dies of corona in Swat

MINGORA: Another patient died of coronavirus while 13 more tested positive for the viral infection, taking the death toll to 21 in Swat district on Saturday. Also, the confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 322 after 13 more reported positive for the viral disease in the district. It said that test of 1640 individuals were conducted in which 1097 reported negative. Similarly, 89 infected patients recovered from the disease and sent to their homes after medical treatment.