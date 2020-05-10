close
Sun May 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2020

Man killed as rivals trade fire

Peshawar

JAMRUD: A man was killed while another sustained injuries when rivals traded fire over a land dispute at Nai Abadi area in Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district on Saturday. The police said that two cousins opened fire on each other over a property dispute in Nai Abadi, Lalkhel area, that left Akhtar Ali of Babakhel area dead and Usama injured.

The Jamrud police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Also, the police registered a case about the incident and started investigation.

