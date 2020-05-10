Mohmand elders demand action against drug mafia

GHALLANAI: Local elders have demanded the government to take action against drug mafia in Mohmand tribal district.

Speaking to journalists, social workers and elders including Malik Jehanzeb, Malik Salim, Malik Rasool Khan and others said that on the one hand coronavirus has created a risk to lives while on the other drug smugglers were active, getting youths addicted to drugs in various areas of Mohmand.

They said that previously in tribal areas, the political administration would be held responsible for antisocial activities including drug addiction but now the police were responsible for such issues.

They said the practice of usury was also on the rise in the tribal district and demanded action by authorities concerned.