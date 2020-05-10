Woman demands arrest of husband’s killers

HARIPUR: A woman whose husband was murdered in broad daylight about 50 days back has criticized the local police for using delaying tactics in arresting the nominated accused.

Speaking to media person here on Saturday Maryam Bibi, widow of Abid Sultan, a serving patwari of Revenue Department, said that on the afternoon of March 22 her husband, his brother Mehmood Sultan and one of their acquaintances Ehsan Elahi were standing in the Gulu Bandi market area when Haq Nawaz, his two sons and a nephew opened fire on them. As a result, Abid Sultan and Ehsan Elahi died on the spot while Mehmood Sultan was injured.

The motive behind the double murder was a property dispute, she said, adding that the accused were on the run and the police had failed to arrest them even after the passage of 50 days. She demanded early arrest of the accused charged in the murder of her husband.