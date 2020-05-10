Car jacking bid foiled

HANGU: The police claimed to have foiled a car-snatching bid and arrested the accused in the district on Saturday.

Police said that one Arifur Rehman, a resident of Naryab, was going to Peshawar in his car (number LXD-853) when accused Syed Saqi Abbas and Fahim intercepted him in Ibrahimzai area after a long chase. The police claimed that the accused also opened fire in an attempt to snatch the vehicle from the owner.

However, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Dauran on receiving information rushed to the spot and arrested the accused and impounded their vehicle 195-ICT-FE and seized a pistol from their possession.