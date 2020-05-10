Car jacking bid foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The police claimed to have foiled a car-snatching bid and arrested the accused in the district on Saturday.
Police said that one Arifur Rehman, a resident of Naryab, was going to Peshawar in his car (number LXD-853) when accused Syed Saqi Abbas and Fahim intercepted him in Ibrahimzai area after a long chase. The police claimed that the accused also opened fire in an attempt to snatch the vehicle from the owner.
However, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Dauran on receiving information rushed to the spot and arrested the accused and impounded their vehicle 195-ICT-FE and seized a pistol from their possession.