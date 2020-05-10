Protest against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman enters 56th day

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest on 56th consecutive day against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Saturday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil forthwith and withdraw cases against him.

A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Khalil Khattak visited the camp to express solidarity with protesting workers and vowed to support them at every forum.

Condemning detention of Mir Shakil in a three-decade-old property case, the PML-N leader Khalil Khattak said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had become a tool of victimisation in the hands of PTI rulers. Instead of holding accountability of the corrupt, he said the NAB was harassing opposition leaders and media houses to suppress their voice.

He said the irresponsible rulers would not succeed in their mission to subjugate the independent media, saying such efforts had been made in the past too.

He said Jang/Geo Group was being punished for highlighting the truth and termed the arrest of Mir Shakil an attack on media and free press. He said the PML-N would support them at every forum and resist the dictatorial policies of the rulers.

Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik and senior journalist Shakeel Farman Ali demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil, withdrawal of cases against him. They vowed to continue movement till the acceptance of their demands.