CM Mahmood Khan orders timely completion of CFCs under digital access initiative

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has asked officials to ensure timely completion of Citizens Facilitation Centres (CFCs) projects in the provincial capital launched under the Digital Access Initiative of the provincial government.

He also directed the high-ups of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) to come up with a workable strategy within one week to streamline all the matters related to the establishment of the CFCs so that online provision of all citizen facilities offered by various departments and organisations of both the provincial and federal governments including birth, death, marriage and domicile certificates, driving license, arm license, issuance of CNICs, issuance of stamp papers, mutation of land, etc could be made possible through one window operation of the CFC.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on various initiatives of KPITB here, he also directed the high-ups to take all the required steps to ensure the establishment of these CFCs at all divisional level by next year.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on various components of KP Digital Policy including Digital Skills, Digital Economy, Digital Governance and Digital Access as well as the progress so far made on various initiatives under the digital regime.

The chief minister directed the authorities to fix realistic timelines for making progress and to come up with workable proposals to ensure progress as per the fixed timelines. He termed the present time as an era of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and said the promotion of ICT in the province was one of the top priorities of the present government.

“The provincial government is committed to promoting ICT in the province in order to provide maximum online citizens facilities to the public, to create maximum employees opportunities for youth, to bring transparency in official business, enhance the working capacity of government departments and ultimately to move towards digital economy,” Mahmood Khan said, adding that the government has launched a number of IT initiatives for the purpose and there will be no compromise on the timely completion of all those initiatives.

He further said that he wanted progress on ground, not just on papers. He also directed the high ups of Finance Department to ensure timely release of the required funds for the timely completion of KPITB initiatives.